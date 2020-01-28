Arlington County Board Approves Adding $200 Fine to Speeding Tickets

Speeding in some of Arlington, Virginia's residential neighborhoods will soon cost you an additional $200.

The Arlington County Board voted Tuesday to approve and establish an additional $200 fine for speeding on certain residential streets.

The board said in a news release that the new law is in response to complaints from residents about speeding and pedestrian safety.

“Arlington is serious about pedestrian safety and serious about enforcing speeding laws,” Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey said in the release. “The Board is taking this action to help deter drivers from speeding down residential streets, endangering people who are walking, cycling and using scooters to get around.”

The county will consider speeding complaints and existing traffic data when deciding which residential streets should be considered for the additional fine, the board said.

"To qualify for the designation, a road must be in a residential area; must be classified as a neighborhood principal, minor arterial or major arterial street on the County’s road classification map and must have a documented speeding issue," the release said.

Roads that qualify for the $200 fine will have signs attached to the existing speed limit signs to warn drivers.

Drivers are currently charged $6 for every mph above the 25 mph speed limit, plus the state-mandated $66 in court fees, the county said. Therefore, a $60 ticket for going 35 mph in a 25 mph zone would cost $326 after the additional fine and court fees.

"Obey the speed limit, and you’ll be fine. That’s what I would say. So, yeah, just obey the speed limit. That’s what we want. We're not looking to get more money. We're looking to protect people,” Garvey previously told News4.

The county estimates dozens of streets could get the higher fee distinction.