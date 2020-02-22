Arlington Carjacking Suspect Leads Police Chase Before Fleeing Into DC

A carjacking in Pentagon City late Friday night led to a brief high-speed chase on I-395 before the suspect drove into Washington, D.C., authorities say.

Arlington County police said Saturday a man parked his car at a garage in the 900 block of Army Navy Drive about 10:30 p.m. and saw someone acting suspiciously. The man left the area, but immediately returned to check on his car.

When he returned, the suspect took out a gun and demanded he give the suspect his keys, the victim told police.

The suspect took off in a black Honda Civic with Virginia license plate UND4813, police said.

Officers saw the suspect going eastbound on Army Navy Drive and at the Fern Street intersection, the suspect ran a red light and sped off onto the northbound lanes of I-395 HOV, police said. Officers pursued the suspect, but couldn't keep up due to the "extreme speed," police said.

The stolen car was last seen going into D.C.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his mid 20s who was about 6 feet tall and 165 to 175 pounds with short black hair and a light amount of facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket, dark jeans and dark sneakers.

Shortly before the carjacking, another man reported to police he had been sitting in his car at a garage in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street when a suspect knocked on his window and showed a gun. The man got out of the car and suspect assaulted him, police said.

The suspect ran off when the victim screamed and victim was treated for minor injuries.

It's not clear at this time if the two incidents involved the same suspect, but police said they are investigating them in connection to several other recent armed robberies and carjackings in Pentagon City garages.

Police are asking anyone with information in any of the incidents to call 703-228-4243 or email seking@arlingtonva.us. Police can also give anonymous tips to 1-866-411-8477.

The police department said it is continuing to deploy increased police resources in the Pentagon City area.

Police are urging the public to follow these safety tips: