Arlington Board Member Resigns After Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Erik Gutshall is resigning after first being elected in 2017

By Associated Press

Erik Gutshall is resigning from the Arlington County Board after serving since 2017.

A member of Arlington County's governing board has resigned after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Erik Gutshall, 49, was elected to the five-member Arlington County Board in 2017.

Gutshall said in a statement Monday he has been undergoing treatment for brain cancer for the past month.

The County Board is composed entirely of Democrats in a county that is arguably Virginia's most liberal.

The board said it is consulting with the county attorney about how to proceed with holding a special election to fill the remainder of Gutshall's term.

