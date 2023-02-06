Arlington Author Wins 2 of the Highest Awards in Children's Literature

An author from Arlington recently won not one, but two of the highest honors in children's literature.

Amina Luqman-Dawson's novel "Freewater," about two enslaved siblings who escape to freedom, is the first novel she's ever written. But it's been 20 years in the making.

"It's the first book I've gotten with the Newbery seal on it," Luqman-Dawson said.

The Newbery medal is one of the biggest awards in children's literature. It's awarded every year "by the Association for Library Service to Children, a division of the American Library Association, to the author of the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children," according to the ALSC website.

"I was just overwhelmed and I'm still truly overwhelmed, like I'm still pinching myself that this has happened," Luqman-Dawson said.

LOCAL AUTHOR HONORED: It was such a pleasure chatting w/ Arlington author @AminaLuqman! Her debut novel Freewater just won the Newberry Medal AND the Coretta Scott King Book Award. The book is about formerly enslaved siblings who escape to a sanctuary. Story ahead @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/OzuuWAM0f9 — Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) February 6, 2023

Last week, she also won the Coretta Scott King award for outstanding books on African American culture.

"Freewater" is about two enslaved siblings who escape to a sanctuary, then go back to the plantation to rescue their mom.

"Enslavement and the history of it in this country, it's hard for folks," Luqman-Dawson said. "A lot of people I think fear learning about it, or feel awkward with the topic."

Luqman-Dawson says she wanted to share that history with her kids, like her own son Zach. They took a research trip to the Great Dismal Swamp in southern Virginia, which was once a real-life sanctuary for enslaved people.

"If we can find a way to take a reading tool and wash away all that feeling of fear and awkwardness for children and actually allow them to enjoy being excited about this history, then that's a goal met," she said.

Her background is in policy and nonprofits. She also worked as a substitute teacher, to give herself time to write.

These days, though, she's in high demand at local schools and book festivals.

"I felt as though, wow, people have read the book, have loved the book, and now I'm getting this recognition that will ensure that kids everywhere will have a chance to access this knowledge."

Luqman-Dawson is already hard at work on her second novel: a spin-off with one of the characters from Freewater, as the author enters the next chapter of her career.