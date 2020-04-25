Arlington

Arlington Agrees to Plans for Expansion of National Cemetery

Getty Images

ARLINGTON, VA – MAY 27: A man in uniform walks through Arlington National Cemetery on Monday May 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. Monday was Memorial Day. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Arlington County Board unanimously approved two agreements with the Federal Government for the expansion of the Arlington National Cemetery.

The first agreement signed off on the design plans for the necessary changes to roadways for expanding the cemetery. The increased burial space will require the realignment of Columbia Turnpike.

The Federal Government will pay for the costs associated with this plan.

Local

NFL 21 mins ago

49ers Acquire Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams From Redskins

Maryland 1 hour ago

Maryland Marks Its Deadliest Day of Virus Outbreak

“The expansion of Arlington National Cemetery is an opportunity to better align Columbia Pike and increase its multimodal transportation capacity – especially with the addition of new bike trails,” County Board Chair Libby Garvey said in a press release. “Our partnership with the federal government is important to the County’s ongoing efforts to improve this vital corridor.”

The county board agreed to cover the $500,000 needed to design a multi-use trail along Washington Boulevard adjacent to the cemetery. The agreement gives the Eastern Federal Lands Highway Division the authority to move forward with designing the trail.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonArlington National Cemetery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us