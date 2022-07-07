Ariel Atkins to Participate in WNBA 3-Point Contest for First Time

Atkins to participate in WNBA 3-point contest for first time originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ariel Atkins WNBA All-Star weekend just got a little bit busier. The fifth-year player will be a part of the six-player field for the WNBA 3-point contest held in Chicago.

It is the first time that Atkins has been selected for the event and the fourth player in Washington Mystics history.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Atkins enters the contest 16th in the WNBA in 3-point percentage (min. of 50 3-point attempts) with 37.7%. That is good for the second-best mark of her career. She also sits at eighth place in terms of made 3-pointers with 49.

Additionally, Atkins currently ranks second in franchise 3-point field goals made with 255 and became the youngest player in Mystics history to reach 200 three-points made.

The last Mystics player to compete in the event was Kristi Toliver in 2018. Laurie Koehn won the 3-point contest back in 2017.

Atkins joins a loaded field with three-time 3-point contest champion Allie Quigley (Chicago Sky) and current WNBA leader in 3-pointers made in Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces). Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream), Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) and Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings) make up the rest of the field.

Typically the 3-point contest is made up of All-Star selections who will be in the host city for All-Star weekend. That remains the case for this season. This is Atkins' second selection as an All-Star, earning the recognition last year as a member of the gold-medal-winning Team USA squad.

The WNBA 3-point contest will take place on Saturday, June 9 at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.