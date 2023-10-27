Argument over parking spot leads to shooting that injures 2 in Fairfax County

Two men are in the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds after an argument about a parking space in Centreville, Virginia, police say.

Residents say the incident started when a car with a group of men inside pulled into a parking spot outside a townhouse community on Golden Oak Road Thursday night. A resident who lives in the building came outside and told the men it was his neighbor's assigned spot and that they needed to leave.

They drove off, but soon there was a knock at the resident's door.

At least one of the men he'd confronted earlier opened fire, hitting him in the stomach, according to a resident who saw the shooting.

The shooting victim then fired several shots back at the men as they ran off. His girlfriend called 911.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the kitchen of his home suffering from gunshot wounds. Then, they found a second man lying in his foyer several townhouses down also suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Medics took both men to the hospital, where they remain hospitalized, police said.

Residents told News4 Friday that each resident only gets one assigned parking spot, and they are protective of their spaces.

Police said they've identified everyone involved, but have not yet filed any charges.

Both men are expected to survive.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.