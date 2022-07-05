Apparent Tornadoes Cause Significant Damage in Maryland

Two tornadoes appear to have touched down in Maryland Tuesday evening as storms with heavy rainfall moved through the D.C. region.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said weather officials confirmed a tornado in Shady Side, Maryland, a small community on the coast in Anne Arundel County.

Earlier, about 5:45 p.m., another tornado was spotted in the Bowie area. An off-duty meteorologist reported a funnel cloud, the National Weather Service said. Winds as fast as 80 mph were reported in a commercial area near fast food restaurants and home improvement stores, Draper said.

Officials will later assess the damage to confirm the tornadoes and their strength.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Video from Chopper4 shows large trees completely uprooted, fencing damaged and roof shingles torn off of homes in a residential neighborhood south of Bowie High School. A mangled trampoline could be seen leaning against the back of one home.

Welp. I never thought I’d see a tornado hit Bowie, but here we are… pic.twitter.com/sHjdkydIJ0 — Rich Kid (@DeeJayTnyce) July 5, 2022

A News4 viewer took the following video at a shopping center in the Bowie area:

Tornado Warning in Bowie MD. The best thing is to get out of your car and seek shelter. That’s what we did. #TORNADOWARNING #PGCounty #Maryland pic.twitter.com/soDg50lB3l — Landi James (@landijamesinc) July 5, 2022

As of 6:20 p.m., there were no reports of injuries in Prince George's County, a spokesperson for the county fire department said.

The storms were moving out of the area and into the Chesapeake Bay by about 7 p.m.

Wednesday will be hot again, and there will be another chance for storms in the 4 to 8 p.m. window.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.