Apparent Tornadoes Cause Significant Damage in Maryland

Large trees toppled over and roof shingles were torn off of several homes in Bowie

By Storm Team4 and Gina Cook

Two tornadoes appear to have touched down in Maryland Tuesday evening as storms with heavy rainfall moved through the D.C. region.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said weather officials confirmed a tornado in Shady Side, Maryland, a small community on the coast in Anne Arundel County.

Earlier, about 5:45 p.m., another tornado was spotted in the Bowie area. An off-duty meteorologist reported a funnel cloud, the National Weather Service said. Winds as fast as 80 mph were reported in a commercial area near fast food restaurants and home improvement stores, Draper said.

Officials will later assess the damage to confirm the tornadoes and their strength.

Video from Chopper4 shows large trees completely uprooted, fencing damaged and roof shingles torn off of homes in a residential neighborhood south of Bowie High School. A mangled trampoline could be seen leaning against the back of one home.

A News4 viewer took the following video at a shopping center in the Bowie area:

As of 6:20 p.m., there were no reports of injuries in Prince George's County, a spokesperson for the county fire department said.

The storms were moving out of the area and into the Chesapeake Bay by about 7 p.m.

Wednesday will be hot again, and there will be another chance for storms in the 4 to 8 p.m. window.

