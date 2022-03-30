Apparent Sewage Flowing at Rec Center Playground in NW DC

What smells and looks like sewage is flowing from a manhole onto the playground and outdoor courts at a recreation center in Northwest D.C., and park users have become frustrated in their efforts to get it fixed.

The outdoor area at Friendship Recreation Center on Van Ness Street NW is often referred to as “Turtle Park” because of the turtle statues in the tot lot, and that is also the origin of a stream of foul-smelling water containing bits of tissue paper and what appears to be feces that has been flowing from a manhole labeled “sewer” for at least two weeks.

Parents said they’ve seen toddlers playing in the stream of water, which flows across the path leading to the rec center and down onto the basketball and tennis courts.

A News4 viewer says they’ve contacted D.C. Parks and Recreation, the D.C. Department of General Services and 311 with no results.

Some park regulars said they make their kids steer clear of the smelly water. Others were shocked and disgusted to learn the stream was coming from a manhole labeled “sewer.”

One parent said she thinks the problem began after heavy storms last summer.

News4 reached out to D.C. Parks and Recreation about the matter and has not heard back.