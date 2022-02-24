‘Appalling': DC Area Residents, Leaders Decry Russia's Attack on Ukraine

As chilling images of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine emerged overnight, protesters gathered outside the Russian embassy in Washington, D.C.

Some were draped in blue and yellow Ukrainian flags. Some were Ukrainian or had ties to Eastern Europe, while others just wanted to lend support.

Up to 100 people were gathered outside the gates at one point. Many were glued to cellphones, watching live streams of weapons and heavy artillery moving into the country.

“It’s absolutely appalling what’s been happening, what Putin is doing,” said one man who’s from Belarus, which borders both Ukraine and Russia.

“This is going to be another refugee crisis for Europe and it’s going to be difficult,” another demonstrator predicted.

U.S. Senators Condemn Russian Attack on Ukraine

Virginia’s U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said the invasion “tragically brought decades of general peace to an end” in a statement on social media.

Warner, who is chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, praised the intelligence community for helping President Joe Biden’s administration anticipate Putin’s moves.

The intelligence community deserves plaudits for the precision and timeliness of the intelligence surrounding Russia’s invasion.



Thanks to the IC, the Biden admin has been able to expose Putin’s motives ahead of time for the world to see. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) February 24, 2022

U.S. Sen. from Maryland Ben Cardin pointed blame at Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

“One person alone, Vladimir Putin, is responsible for the destruction and likely deaths that will occur from this unprovoked military incursion. He will be held accountable for these actions,” Cardin wrote on Twitter.

Maryland’s U.S. Sen Chris Van Hollen urged the U.S. to rally allies to issue “punishing” sanctions and “arm the resistance.”

“Putin must be made to rue the day he began this bloodletting,” Van Hollen said on social media.

