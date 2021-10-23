First responders rescued residents from windows and a balcony as a fire tore through an apartment building in Northwest Washington, D.C., early Saturday, injuring a firefighter and three others, officials said.

Thirteen people were displaced in the blaze, which was so intense that the heat melted siding on a neighboring home, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

D.C. Fire and EMS were called to a three-story apartment in the 700 block of Hobart Place NW about 3:45 a.m., officials said.

Flames were shooting from the building’s roof and thick smoke filled the air when firefighters arrived, video shows.

These were the intense fire conditions encountered by #DCsBravest as they arrived at the working fire in the 700 block of Hobart Pl. NW. Heat was intense enough to melt siding on rear of home in adjacent block. pic.twitter.com/RtZdAntT4U — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 23, 2021

Firefighters climbed portable ladders in a narrow alleyway to rescue residents. Two people were pulled off a third-floor balcony, officials said.

Video shows two firefighters, one in the building and another on a ladder, helping someone through a window and down to the ground.

Lt. Stephen Faulkner described breaking into two separate apartments to rescue a man and woman in bedrooms, in a video posted by DC Fire and EMS.

One woman rescued was critically injured, officials said.

A man and another adult were hurt but are expected to be OK, officials said.

A firefighter was taken for treatment of minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

