Northwest DC

Apartment Fire Injures Firefighter, 3 Others in NW DC: Officials

Thirteen people were displaced from an apartment building in the 700 block of Hobart Place NW in the Park View neighborhood

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

First responders rescued residents from windows and a balcony as a fire tore through an apartment building in Northwest Washington, D.C., early Saturday, injuring a firefighter and three others, officials said.

Thirteen people were displaced in the blaze, which was so intense that the heat melted siding on a neighboring home, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

D.C. Fire and EMS were called to a three-story apartment in the 700 block of Hobart Place NW about 3:45 a.m., officials said.

Flames were shooting from the building’s roof and thick smoke filled the air when firefighters arrived, video shows.

Firefighters climbed portable ladders in a narrow alleyway to rescue residents. Two people were pulled off a third-floor balcony, officials said.

Video shows two firefighters, one in the building and another on a ladder, helping someone through a window and down to the ground.

Local

News4 Rundown 13 hours ago

New Details on Alec Baldwin Movie Set Shooting and More Metro Problems: The News4 Rundown

Howard University 10 hours ago

Street on Howard University Campus Named for Trailblazing AKA Co-Founder

Lt. Stephen Faulkner described breaking into two separate apartments to rescue a man and woman in bedrooms, in a video posted by DC Fire and EMS.

One woman rescued was critically injured, officials said.

A man and another adult were hurt but are expected to be OK, officials said.

A firefighter was taken for treatment of minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Northwest DCfire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us