First responders rescued residents from windows and a balcony as a fire tore through an apartment building in Northwest Washington, D.C., early Saturday, injuring a firefighter and three others, officials said.
Thirteen people were displaced in the blaze, which was so intense that the heat melted siding on a neighboring home, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.
D.C. Fire and EMS were called to a three-story apartment in the 700 block of Hobart Place NW about 3:45 a.m., officials said.
Flames were shooting from the building’s roof and thick smoke filled the air when firefighters arrived, video shows.
Firefighters climbed portable ladders in a narrow alleyway to rescue residents. Two people were pulled off a third-floor balcony, officials said.
Video shows two firefighters, one in the building and another on a ladder, helping someone through a window and down to the ground.
Lt. Stephen Faulkner described breaking into two separate apartments to rescue a man and woman in bedrooms, in a video posted by DC Fire and EMS.
One woman rescued was critically injured, officials said.
A man and another adult were hurt but are expected to be OK, officials said.
A firefighter was taken for treatment of minor injuries, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.
