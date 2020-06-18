Apartment Complex Pools Can Reopen in DC Once Phase 2 Begins

Pools in apartment, condo and co-op complexes can reopen once phase two begins in D.C., new guidance from the city says.

D.C. is on track to start reopening phase two on Monday, June 22 if data continues to show the spread of the coronavirus is slowing.

Pools in apartment, condo and co-op complexes can open to residents only, with social distancing measures in place, the guidance says. Pool decks should be arranged so people stay at least six feet apart. Buildings should “Maintain a record of individuals who use the pool or attend any planned activities for at least 30 days,” a city document says.

D.C. has seen 13 straight days of a decline in community spread of the coronavirus and is now on track to begin phase two of reopening as soon as Monday. News 4's Mark Segraves reports on what that will look like.

Public pools will be able to reopen for lap swimming and swimming lessons in mid-July, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday. An exact date was not announced.