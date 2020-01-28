AOL Co-Founder’s DC Area Estate Sold For Record-Breaking $45 Million

The most expensive property in the D.C. area is officially off the market. The property, located in McLean, Va, was originally listed for a whopping $62,950,000 and sold for $45 million, according to a TTR Sotheby's International Realty agent.

Even though the property was sold for below the asking price, the property's sale was still record-breaking. The previous record for the highest-selling property was held by the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, which sold for $43 million in 2018, according to the Washington Post.

The property's main home -- dubbed The Falls for its location over Great Falls Park -- was built in 1999 by late AOL co-founder James Kimsey, who lived there until his death in 2016, the AP and Washington Post reported.

The guest home, known as the Marden House, was built by architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1959. This home is shaped like a fish, "appropriate for the natural setting alongside the river," says a TTR Sotheby's International Realty listing. It could be used for separate guest quarters or as a place to entertain, the listing said.

The home also comes with a 30-car garage, an infinity pool, a tennis court, multiple fireplaces, marble flooring and a carriage house, plus a stunning view of the Potomac River.