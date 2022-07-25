Antonio Gibson Is Prepared to Be Known Exclusively as a Running Back

Gibson is prepared to be known exclusively as a running back originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For his first two seasons in Washington, the label has almost always followed his name on broadcasts, in interviews and on scouting reports. Here's Antonio Gibson, the former college receiver who's become a running back in the NFL.

On the eve of his third campaign with the Commanders, Gibson believes he's ready to lop off the first half of that tag.

"I feel like we can kinda get rid of that," Gibson said Monday of the ex-wideout portion of his résumé. "It's Year 3. I feel confident. I'm the most confident I've felt since playing running back in the league."

That quote builds off something Gibson said following the franchise's final win last year, a game that mattered not at all in the standings but quite a bit for his own development.

"I took everything that I learned over these last two seasons and it clicked," he told reporters following a 146-yard performance in New York. "I feel like [I was] just being consistent, keeping everything that in the back of my head of what I learned week in and out and just applying it to the game."

On Monday, he reiterated what that outing meant to him.

"That Giant game, being able to see like, 'This is it,'" he said. "Just taking that on into this season."

No, there's certainly nothing wrong with pointing out Gibson's background of being a receiver. In fact, it can amplify his accomplishments, such as the 1,000-yard year he authored for Washington in his second go-round with the club. If he can do that after just transitioning to this position, it's easy to think, what can he do as he keeps settling in?

However, it could also be used as an excuse, whether he misses a hole and a chance at positive yardage or fumbles because he's not used to carrying the ball in such crowded areas. That's OK, the dude is still learning this spot, give him a break!

While both assessments have been valid since he joined Washington in 2020, at a certain point, Gibson has to grow out of that designation much like any other person who's trying to advance in life.

To his credit, he didn't shy away from such an idea on Monday.

"I feel like I can take it now," he said. "Whatever criticism or whatever they've got to throw at me, I can take it because I've been here, I've done it."

"I guess just the reps," Gibson answered when asked where the self-assuredness is coming from. "The seasons building up, going into Year 3 already, just being there. Learning from my mistakes, week in and week out, seeing a difference."

A more dialed-in Gibson would be a huge asset to the offense. It's not like he's been a disappointment, by the way — he's produced 1,832 rushing yards thus far and scored double-digit touchdowns in both 2020 and 2021 — but it does seem like there's more potential to be unlocked.

There is one aspect of the future that he's not that prepared for, though, and it has to do with the organization's new black-on-black uniforms. Gibson loves that jersey combination, but he has a slight issue with the footwear that such a look will require.

"My only thing with the all-black is I don't wear all-black cleats," Gibson said. "I've got to for that."

Whether or not Gibson does follow through on that wardrobe choice, make sure you refer to him solely as a running back when he makes his final decision.