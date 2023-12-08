Antisemitic graffiti found at high school in Montgomery County

A letter sent home with students at Quince Orchard High School in Montgomery County, Maryland revealed that antisemitic graffiti was found inside a bathroom stall at the school on Tuesday.

According to the letter, sent to parents and guardians on Thursday by the school's principal, a student discovered the hateful imagery earlier this week.

The school removed the image, notified police and began an investigation.

"We do not condone such behavior and acts such as these are unacceptable," the letter reads in part, before asking parents and guardians to speak with their children about reporting any violent or hateful rhetoric they see or hear.

The principal added that the administration is committed to making sure all students and staff are valued, respected and supported in their faith.