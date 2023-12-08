Montgomery County

Antisemitic graffiti found at high school in Montgomery County

The school removed the image, notified police and began an investigation.

By NBC Washington Staff

Getty Images

A letter sent home with students at Quince Orchard High School in Montgomery County, Maryland revealed that antisemitic graffiti was found inside a bathroom stall at the school on Tuesday.

According to the letter, sent to parents and guardians on Thursday by the school's principal, a student discovered the hateful imagery earlier this week.

The school removed the image, notified police and began an investigation.

"We do not condone such behavior and acts such as these are unacceptable," the letter reads in part, before asking parents and guardians to speak with their children about reporting any violent or hateful rhetoric they see or hear.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The principal added that the administration is committed to making sure all students and staff are valued, respected and supported in their faith.

Hanukkah 19 hours ago

Annual Montgomery County menorah lighting takes on new tone amid Israel-Hamas war

news Nov 16

Elon Musk boosts antisemitic tweet, claims ADL and other groups push ‘anti-white' messaging

University of Maryland (UMD) Nov 10

Antisemitic messages discovered after University of Maryland demonstration

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyMarylandAntisemitism
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us