Annapolis Man Shot at Children After Reporting Disturbance: Police

An Annapolis, Maryland, man who is accused of shooting a 10-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy on Saturday reported earlier that night that a group of young people was banging on his door, police say.

The Annapolis Police Department released new details on the case in a statement Monday.

The girl was shot once in the back and was hospitalized in stable condition, police said Monday. The boy was shot twice in the lower extremities and released.

John Estep, 41, of Annapolis, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of first-degree assault and five misdemeanors, including reckless endangerment, court records show. His case was assigned to a public defender, and he was released on personal recognizance.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Obery Court at about 6:10 p.m. after Estep reported a disturbance, police said Monday. He had reported that a group of young people were banging on his door. By the time police arrived, they were gone.

About an hour later, a neighbor reported that a group of juveniles were kicking someone’s door.

About seven minutes after that, officials received a call reporting that shots had been fired.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Estep told police that someone kicked his door, forced it open and walked into his home.

Estep “fired shots at the male intruder’s lower extremities,” and “fired shots at a group of subjects at the side window,” police said.

He then walked outside, fired one shot into the group and left the area, police said.

The children were found nearby, in the unit block of Monument Street, police said.

According to an initial investigation, “there was damage consistent with breaking and entering on the door of Mr. Estep’s residence,” police said.

Investigators found 25 shell casings inside the home, one on the porch and another “further outside.” It was unclear if the final shell casing was related to the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Estep is due in court Wednesday, court records say.