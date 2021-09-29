2 Taken to Hospital After Fights, Lockdown at Annapolis High School

Two people were taken from Annapolis High School to hospitals after fights at the school that police said they believe to be “serious assaults.” A lockdown was lifted.

School officials cited “several fights” at the school on Wednesday morning and said two people needed medical treatment for injuries. Information was not immediately released on whether those hurt were students, or on the nature of the injuries.

The school was on lockdown. The lockdown was later lifted.

Officers are at the school, Anne Arundel police said.

“The school is currently on lockdown due to several fights that have taken place this morning,” the school said in an initial message to families. “Students are all in classrooms and are supervised at this time.”

Families were asked not to go to the school to pick up their students.

School officials said in an update: "the lockdown at the school has been lifted and students are now in their third period classes. All students remain safe and supervised."

Police said in an update that there was no active threat at the school and a police presence would remain there. The department was expected to provide more details later Wednesday.

