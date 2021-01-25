Annapolis City Council Seeks Input on Bill Condemning Trump for Riot

The city council of Annapolis, Maryland, is seeking public input on several bills, including one that condemns former President Donald Trump for the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.

The Annapolis City Council is encouraging the public to weigh in by submitting written or video testimony on the city’s website before their meeting on Monday, The Capital Gazette reported.

Some city council members wanted to hear from the public before passing the measure. One council member, Alderman Ross Arnett, had asked if the council should pass a resolution on an issue that didn’t directly impact Annapolis.

The violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to overturn the presidential election and undercut the nation’s democracy. At least five people died, including one Capitol Police officer. Dozens of people have been charged, and Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time.

The resolution’s sponsor, Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, said he plans to get the resolution passed at Monday’s meeting. But he needs the support of all nine members.

“I think my colleagues will grant me that courtesy,” he said.

Another bill that will be discussed at Monday’s meeting seeks to establish a city holiday on Nov. 1 recognizing Maryland’s third constitution, which abolished slavery on that date in 1864.