Angels' Anthony Rendon Out for Season Due to Wrist Surgery

Anthony Rendon's disastrous tenure with the Los Angeles Angels took another hit on Friday, as the club announced he will miss the rest of this season due to wrist surgery.

Rendon left the Nationals to sign a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Angels after winning the World Series with Washington in 2019.

Since arriving in Los Angeles, the third baseman has dealt with various injury problems. He played 52 of 60 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season for the Angels, finishing 10th in American League MVP voting. But he played just 58 games in 2021 due to groin, knee, hamstring and hip injuries.

With his 2022 season already over, Rendon will have played just 155 of a possible 384 games for the Angels. He has batted .252 with 20 home runs and 89 RBIs in 155 contests with the Halos.

The decision to pay Stephen Strasburg over Rendon after the World Series was debated at the time, and both players have struggled with injuries since winning it all. Strasburg has made just eight starts since signing his seven-year deal, including one in 2022 before going back to the injured list.

While both deals haven't aged well, Strasburg was instrumental in changing the Nationals' culture and winning the World Series. Nationals legend Ryan Zimmerman pointed out on The Sports Junkies this week that the Nats wouldn't have won the ring without Strasburg.

Both Rendon, 32, and Strasburg, 33, face long roads back from injury yet again. After 2022, both players have four years remaining on their long-term contracts.