Anacostia residents celebrate 11th Street Bridge, connection to end of slavery

As the nation prepares to celebrate Juneteenth, a group of residents and shop owners in Anacostia are starting a new tradition on Thursday.

The 11th street bridge has connected the Anacostia neighborhood to Downtown D.C. since 1965.

In the 1800s, before the 11th Street Bridge was built, it was the Eastern Branch Navy Yard Bridge. A plaque commemorates the enslaved people who walked across that bridge to freedom in D.C.

Last Saturday, residents gathered for the annual walk beneath the 11th Street Bridge.

“I remember years ago seeing this plaque on the wall, and I didn't know the story that the slaves, our ancestors, were freed walking across this bridge from Maryland in 1862.

And I was like, we have all this history — with Frederick Douglass, the Anacostian Indians. Booth, the guy who assassinated Lincoln, rode his horse up the street right here when he left Washington, D.C., and so much history,” said Ronald Moten with the Anacostia Renaissance Collective. “And we need to teach people about this, but also unite our businesses around this historic corridor and our community and make it a space for people to come and enjoy themselves.”

On Tuesday, Anacostia residents and merchants led by Moten gathered to announce a Freedom and Unity Walk Thursday morning across the bridge to celebrate Juneteenth and what the 11th Street Bridge represents to the African American community.

“Normally, bridges destroy communities when they're built, or they divide communities,” Moten said. “We want to use this bridge to bring both sides of the river together and celebrate a historic community.”

Linda Greene, a longtime Ward 8 resident and business owner, is looking forward to shining a light on anacostia’s rich history

“What we are doing is going to highlight the importance of Juneteenth, the importance of the freedom from slavery, and let people know that we actually were freed of slavery in D.C. before the rest of the country,” Greene said. “But with this being a predominantly Black neighborhood, the history is so rich. Frederick Douglass resided here, you know, and we have so many great people who have come out of this community, Marion Barry and others, so, it brings a lot of attention to the history and the culture.”

The Freedom Walk and Jubilee in Anacostia isn't the only Juneteenth event in the District. DC Parks and Recreation is hosting events at Yards Park Thursday night and all-day Saturday at Franklin Park.

The Junk Yard Band is performing Thursday at Sycamore and Oak, and the Cambria Hotel in Navy Yard is hosting a Juneteenth celebration featuring Sirius and Company.

Some events require an admission fee.