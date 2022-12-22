Anacostia High Educator Earns Master's Degree While Encouraging Kids to Stay in School

A D.C. educator just received his Master of Science in Education he earned while encouraging young people to stay in school.

The degree is a symbol of where Lavon Surratt is going but also where he’s been.

For two years, he’s been grinding seven days a week working as an educational aide at Anacostia High School while also taking classes at Western Governors University.

“The most fulfilling aspect of working in the school system is just being able to impact others,” he said.

As a kid, Surratt only a missed a single day of school in 13 years.

“My parents didn’t grow up with much, and because they had us so young, you know, we didn’t grow up with much,” he said. “So, education has just always been a big part of my family, and it’s always been something we stressed.”

He watched his mother finish college and later become a school principal.

When he started working at Anacostia High two years ago, he noticed something troubling.

“We have a lot of students who would show up late or a lot of students who wouldn’t come,” he said. “It made me want to figure out, Alright, well what can we do to combat this issue?”

His capstone project for his master’s degree focused on improving attendance through things like constant communication with families and making sure kids have mentors.

“Just so, you know, students feel that there’s an adult in the building that misses them when they’re not here,” Surratt said.

This week, the hard work paid off as he got his degree with his family by his side.

“I'm very proud of you,” said his father, Curtis Surratt. “I love the way you carry yourself as a young man. I love the way you treat your family.”

“It was a very hard journey,” Lavon Surratt said. “It was a lot of sacrifice. I just wanted to use this moment to just really inspire students.”

Surratt said his goal is to become a Connected Schools manager, which provides resources for the whole family to set kids up for success.