Anacostia High Breaks Ground on Greenhouse to Grow Food for the Community

Anacostia High School broke ground on an outdoor greenhouse for growing food.

Some of the food for lunch at the school in Southeast D.C. is grown in a classroom.

The school’s hydroponics program teaches students about important life skills and environmental justice.

“Taking care of the environment the same way you would take care of a person,” sophomore Keveon Graves said. “You make sure it’s fed, you make sure it’s not needing of anything, you make sure it’s taken care of, you check on it frequently.”

The program is growing, and the school partnered with the University of the District of Columbia and Pepco to build a greenhouse for the students.

Much of the food grown at the school goes to the community and local food banks.

“We talk about equipping our students with the skills they need to impact their communities,” principal William Haith said.

“There’s a few careers that I’m interested in,” Keveon said. “This is now one of them.”

The greenhouse should be finished by the start of next school year.