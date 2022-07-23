DC Awarding $4 Million Grant to Anacostia BID

The Anacostia Business Improvement District (BID) is receiving a $4 million grant to support the creation of the Anacostia Arts and Culture District, D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday.

The grant will fund events, support local artists and invest in adding art to public areas. The Arts and Culture District aims to celebrate Anacostia culture and make Ward 8 an art destination, according to a release.

“We know how critical it is to invest in the arts – to inspire people, to grow and preserve our culture, and to bring the community together,” Bowser said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the community to bring another spotlight and destination to Ward 8.”

The Anacostia Arts and Culture District will create new opportunities to highlight and support the artists, makers, and entrepreneurs who keep DC creative.



The grant will also fund a shuttle service that will help residents and visitors access the new cultural destinations.

According to the release, the creation of the Arts and Culture District is being led by the Anacostia BID, community leaders and residents of Ward 8.

“This grant will help us amplify the creativity and artistic innovation that has always existed in Ward 8 and create a vibrant place that speaks to the community and visitors alike,” Kristina Noell, executive director of the Anacostia BID said.