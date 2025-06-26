‘An upstanding guy': Charles County man faces deportation

A Charles County man is facing deportation to Mexico and has been detained for the last five weeks, the man’s attorneys said.

Angel Servellon Giron's lawyers, along with family and friends, said he was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Baltimore in May.

Family members said agents told Servellon they were taking him into custody to “meet a quota,” but no other explanation was given.

“He means the world to me, man,” Servellon’s son said. “Like I got my drive from him, like he just taught me right from wrong, and he’s an upstanding guy.”

Servellon spent the last two decades working and living in the DMV. His son said everyday he watched his father work to provide a better life for him.

“I’ve seen this man work so hard, maybe two or three jobs growing up just to provide for me,” he said.

Servellon is originally from Honduras. According to his attorney, he was able to remain in the U.S. thanks to a deportation withholding order allowing him to remain in the country and work legally.

That was until last month, when his family said he was showing up for a regular check-in at a Baltimore courthouse and was detained by ICE agents.

“As soon as they saw him, they put him inside —his sister was frightened,” said Guillermo, a family friend who’s helped to get Servellon legal counsel. “We’re not abandoning you, and that’s the truth. We’re not abandoning him.”

Servellon’s loved ones said he’s been transported to multiple facilities in Baltimore, New Jersey and is now being held in Louisiana.

His law team says their client was told he was being deported to Mexico and didn’t provide a timeline.

“We’re trying to get either a reasonable fear interview conducted about his fear of being deported to a third country or file an additional application for relief from removal to that third country,” said Alexandra Williams, Servellon’s attorney. “[…] We also have another attorney working on a Habeas petition, which is to get him released from custody and also prevent deportation.”

The potential for Servellon's deportation has been expedited, according to his attorneys, after a Supreme Court ruling allowing the Department of Homeland Security to move forward with deportations to third countries while the case is being heard in a lower court, something neither his loved ones or attorneys want to see.

“It’s just unfortunate,” his son said. “I hope we’re able to get to a point someday where stuff like this doesn’t happen.”

News4 reached out to ICE to learn more about this case and why Servellon is being detained but has not heard back.