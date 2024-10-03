‘An angel': Twin brother, friends mourn Montgomery County teen killed in crash

A community in Montgomery County, Maryland, is mourning a high school senior who died in a car crash Wednesday morning.

Sanaa Vil, 17, attended Sherwood High School in Sandy Spring. She was driving two friends to school on Norwood Road when the car hit a pole as it was coming around a curve, police said. The two other teens, a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Family and friends brought flowers, stuffed animals and a signed basketball to the crash site Thursday to honor Vil. They said Vil, who played varsity basketball, was one of the kindest people they knew.

"Sanaa was an angel to me. She was my twin sister. Loved her to death. We did everything together - played sports, did activities, hang out," Vil's twin brother, Joshua Vil, said.

"She's one of the few people in my life who have always made me feel special. And I can't remember a time when I've seen her that I haven't hugged her, and it really hurts to know that I'm never gonna be able to do that again," said Avery Anderson, one of Sanaa's basketball teammates.

Her dad said he kissed her goodbye that morning not knowing it was the last time he would see her.

"That's a real tragedy for us with anything like this. But we thank God, he's going to help us," Jean Vil said.

Sanaa was a member of the Black Student Union, and friends said she had a strong faith in God.

"We just started talking about how good God is and how he's always there, and that even through this storm we're all in, he's still gonna help each and every one of us," friend Janelle Morrison said.

"I'll never forget everything she did for me and the smile she put on my face every day," another friend Candace Woods said.

Students who said they spoke with the two teens who were hurt in the crash said Thursday that one teen was recovering from surgery and another was expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.