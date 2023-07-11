Amtrak train cars derail at Union Station in DC, service disrupted

Two Amtrak train cars derailed Tuesday morning at the tunnel entrance to Union Station in Washington, D.C., fire officials say.

No injuries were initially reported, D.C. Fire and EMS said. Firefighters are working to reach passengers on the train.

Crews plan to move the passengers to other cars on the tracks to be offloaded at L'Enfant Plaza Station, a D.C. fire department spokesperson said.

Amtrak derailment in tunnel at entrance to Union Station. Initial report minor in nature & no reported injuries. Fire units are working to reach the train, which is occupied. #DCsBravest — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 11, 2023

The train was traveling north into Union Station when it derailed in the tunnel. The train is now upright, according to fire officials.

The train blocked the tunnel just south of D.C. on the way to Alexandria (ALX), Amtrak reported at 9 a.m.

It was not immediately clear which train was disabled.

Service is disrupted between D.C. and Alexandria. Delays are expected in and out of Union Station.

Train 174 was being held at ALX, as of 10 a.m. Amtrak canceled Carolinian Train 79 between D.C. and Raleigh (RGH) at 9:30 a.m.

In June, a train experienced a mechanical failure and derailed heading through a tunnel after L'Enfant Plaza. That train was able to re-rail itself and remained upright, according to Amtrak, but caused service delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.