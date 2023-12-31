Amtrak signal issue causes service delays on New Year's Eve

A server issue delayed Amtrak trains up and down the Northeast Corridor on Sunday as people headed out of town to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Amtrak first reported the issues at 5:40 a.m., saying to anticipate up to two-hour delays and impacted departures. Several trains were canceled early in the morning.

In Maryland, Amtrak and MARC Commuter Train service was suspended at about 7:15 a.m. and reinstated several hours later. Go here for all service alerts.

Amtrak resolved the issue at 11 a.m. but said to expect residual delays. Service resumed between New York and Boston at about 10 a.m.

Information on what caused the server issue was not immediately available.

Change and cancellation fees were waived for those impacted by delays. To change your reservation, visit the Amtrak app or Amtrak.com.

