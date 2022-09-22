Amon-Ra St. Brown roasts Commanders after Lions’ Week 2 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown torched Washington during Week 2, there are no two ways about it. He finished with nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns along with 68 rushing yards, en route to a 36-27 Lions win.

St. Brown didn’t mince words after the game, either. He took a shot at Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown after his team walked away victorious.

“You know the draft. It is what it is. Even the Commanders, they got a guy before me over there. I believe his name is Dyami Brown,” St. Brown said on Wednesday. “I don’t know how many catches he had—you guys can probably tell me that—or how many yards he had, but I don’t forget things like that. I see him across the sideline from where I’m standing during the game, and I’m gonna give every team hell…I didn’t see him in the game much.”

St. Brown was drafted 30 spots behind his counterpart in last year’s draft. Washington selected Dyami Brown in the third round at 82nd overall out of UNC, while St. Brown had to wait until his name was called at 112th by Detroit in the next round. And he’s not shy about telling you he didn’t forget.

To answer the question posed by St. Brown, Dyami Brown did have much of an impact on the game for Washington. He appeared in one snap on the day, bringing his total snap count for the season to four, per lineups.com. He has yet to register a catch.

But this isn’t the first time St. Brown has gone viral for his elephant-like memory of the draft. On HBO’s Hard Knocks series, St. Brown rattled off each of the 16 receivers that were taken above him in 2021, along with the colleges they attended (Dyami Brown included). You can watch that clip here.

Dyami Brown didn’t sugarcoat his underwhelming rookie year when asked about it back in June, though. “It definitely was humbling,” he said of the campaign.

As of now, Brown looks to carve out a role in a crowded Commanders’ receiving group. It’ll be tougher for him to get targets than it’ll be for St. Brown in Detroit, given that the Lions don’t boast a receiving group led by Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel.

Brown’s next challenge in Burgundy & Gold will be this Sunday in Week 3 as Washington hosts Philadelphia. Meanwhile, St. Brown and the Lions will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.