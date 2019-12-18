D.C.

American University to Offer 10 DC Students Full-Ride Scholarships

"I hope that local students who may not have seen AU as an option before, will apply and compete to be an AU District Scholar awardee," one official said

By Sophia Barnes

Goodwill_Holds_Annual_Little_Black_Dress_Sale.jpg
Alex Wong/Getty Images, File

American University has promised to give full-ride scholarships to 10 high-achieving students who attended a public or charter high school in the District.

The $3 million program will fund full tuition, room and board, the school said in a statement. The AU District Scholars Award will give out 10 scholarships every year. Tuition at the university is about $49,000 a year, while room and board are valued at more than $15,000 annually.

Students must be first-time college students who have excelled in school and have "significant financial need," the release said.

Local

Maryland 2 hours ago

Man’s Amazing Karaoke Performance at Maryland Home Depot Goes Viral

D.C. 3 hours ago

Last-Minute Gifts That Were Made in DC

"I hope that local students who may not have seen AU as an option before, will apply and compete to be an AU District Scholar awardee,” Sharon Alston, vice provost for undergraduate enrollment, said in the release.

The school's application deadline is Jan. 15.

This article tagged under:

D.C.American UniversityLocal
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us