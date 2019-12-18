American University to Offer 10 DC Students Full-Ride Scholarships

American University has promised to give full-ride scholarships to 10 high-achieving students who attended a public or charter high school in the District.

The $3 million program will fund full tuition, room and board, the school said in a statement. The AU District Scholars Award will give out 10 scholarships every year. Tuition at the university is about $49,000 a year, while room and board are valued at more than $15,000 annually.

Students must be first-time college students who have excelled in school and have "significant financial need," the release said.

"I hope that local students who may not have seen AU as an option before, will apply and compete to be an AU District Scholar awardee,” Sharon Alston, vice provost for undergraduate enrollment, said in the release.

The school's application deadline is Jan. 15.