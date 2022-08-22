American University Staff Striking Over Wages

The return to American University’s campus included students moving in and American University staffers going on strike.

The Academic Affairs Staff Union authorized the strike on Aug. 11 for five days, starting on Monday. The negotiations are over wages and have been going on between the university and the union for months.

Some of the union members at the strike were staff from the library and first year advising, the union tweeted.

“First Year Advising is striking out of love for their students and the @AmeeicanU community. @SylviaBurwell could learn a thing or two from them about compassion,” the union said.

In photos, staff members can be seen wearing purple shirts and holding up picket signs. One of the signs read, “AU staff deserve better.”

In messages sent out to the school community this weekend, the university said the school was disappointed in the union's decision to strike, but wanted to assure students they will continue welcome week activities.

“While we have not reached an agreement on the compensation measures, I want to assure you that the university has negotiated in good faith," Burwell said in letter on Sunday. "Our fair and equitable compensation proposal, which represents our best and final offer, is based on our commitment to our staff.”

The union has said it will hold firm on their demands because they are not satisfied with the wage increases that are being offered.