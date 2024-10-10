American University sign, sidewalks spray painted with Pro-Palestinian graffiti

American University's main gate, signs and sidewalks were spray-painted with Pro-Palestinian messages overnight, the university said.

On the sign along Massachusetts Avenue, the word "genocide" was written in red spray paint over "American" on the American University sign.

Other phrases like "Free Palestine" and "Divest Now" were seen on the signs along Massachusetts Avenue and sidewalks.

Crews worked Thursday morning to clean the spray paint off of the signs.

One American University student said there could've been a "right way" to do this.

"I just don't think that spray painting is the best way to go," Celia said. "Voicing your opinions is so unbelievably important and I think that if you do that in the right way, it can make so much more of a difference."

American University is looking for other entrances to see if they have been vandalized and police are checking security cameras.

“We are investigating the graffiti on AU’s Glover Gate. Anyone found responsible for this crime will be held accountable," Matt Bennett, American University's Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the graffiti could contact the university's police department at 202-885-2999