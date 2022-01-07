Ambulance Stolen From Maryland Hospital, Driver Arrested

An ambulance was stolen from a Maryland hospital Thursday and hit two law enforcement vehicles involved in the search for it, authorities said.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it was notified shortly after noon that a Baltimore County Fire Department ambulance was stolen from the area of the Carroll Hospital Center emergency department.

Deputies and state troopers responded to search for the ambulance and it was found on Route 32, officials said. The ambulance continued south and eventually struck a Maryland State Police vehicle and a sheriff’s office vehicle, which was pushed into a parked car.

The ambulance eventually stopped near Gamber Fire Company, and the driver was taken into custody. No injuries were reported after the collision.

The driver, who was not the ambulance’s original patient, was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, and the sheriff’s office said charges will be pending.