stolen ambulance

Ambulance Stolen From Maryland Hospital, Driver Arrested

By Associated Press

Ambulance in the street at night
Getty Images, File

An ambulance was stolen from a Maryland hospital Thursday and hit two law enforcement vehicles involved in the search for it, authorities said.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it was notified shortly after noon that a Baltimore County Fire Department ambulance was stolen from the area of the Carroll Hospital Center emergency department.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Deputies and state troopers responded to search for the ambulance and it was found on Route 32, officials said. The ambulance continued south and eventually struck a Maryland State Police vehicle and a sheriff’s office vehicle, which was pushed into a parked car.

The ambulance eventually stopped near Gamber Fire Company, and the driver was taken into custody. No injuries were reported after the collision.

Local

Pasta Plus 5 hours ago

Pasta Plus Closing After 40 Years in Laurel

The News4 Rundown 6 hours ago

Young Baker Gets Sweet News; I-95 Uber Rider Charged $700: The News4 Rundown

The driver, who was not the ambulance’s original patient, was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, and the sheriff’s office said charges will be pending.

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

stolen ambulanceCarroll County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us