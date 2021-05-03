Amber Alert: Toddler Abducted From Virginia in ‘Extreme Danger'

A man abducted a 2-year-old boy from a Virginia community and the missing child is believed to be in “extreme danger,” state police said in an Amber Alert issued Sunday night.

Noah Gabriel Trout was last seen at noon Sunday in Ripplemead, about 30 miles west of Blacksburg, police said at about 7 p.m.

Trout has blond hair and blue eyes and weighs 33 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and orange jacket.

The suspect has not been identified. He is possibly wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black beanie. He is possibly in a dark-colored van or SUV.

Trout was last seen on Big Stony Creek Road in Ripplemead, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

