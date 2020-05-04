Amber Alert Canceled for 3-Year-Old Abducted from Virginia

A 3-year-old girl was abducted in Virginia on Monday, sparking a police search and Amber Alert for her and her father who was accused of taking her. She was later found safe.

Brianna Aylin Reyes-Cardoza was last seen around 8:25 a.m. Monday, May 4, in Harrisonburg, Virginia. An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon.

Police say she was found safe, then the Amber Alert was canceled.

Police were looking for her father, Jose Edin Reyes Paz, accused of abducting the girl. He's described as a Hispanic man who stands 5 feet, six inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with short sleeves and long black pants with a black beanie cap.

Police say there is no description of a vehicle attached to the abduction.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Reyes-Cardoza or Reyes Paz is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453 or the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436.