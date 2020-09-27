Maryland Baby Who Went Missing Is Found Safe; Amber Alert Canceled

missing baby

Maryland State Police say a baby girl who went missing has been found safe. An Amber Alert asking for help was canceled. 

The 9-month-old was found unharmed in Pennsylvania, police said at about 12:50 p.m. Sunday. The search continues for a man who police said was with the child.

The baby had been last seen in Grantsville at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday, police said at about 12:05 p.m. She was believed to be with a man and possibly in a "2010 Mazda 3, four door, blue in color with orange rims and orange wipers."

The baby was found about 13 miles north, in Myersdale, Pennsylvania.  

Information on the relationship between the baby and man was not immediately released.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

