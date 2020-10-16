Amber Alert: 7-Year-Old Missing From Anne Arundel County

A 7-year-old boy is missing from Anne Arundel County and police have issued an Amber Alert.

Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson was last seen about 11 p.m. Thursday only wearing gray underwear. Police describe him as Black with black hair and brown eyes. He’s about 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds, Anne Arundel County police say.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

He is “without his medication,” police say.

Johnson was last seen with Tiffany Sharquita Johnson and two unknown people in Glen Burnie, Maryland, in a four-door, dark-colored Chrysler 300 with large rims, police say.

Tiffany Sharquita Johnson is described as a Black female about 30 years old. Police didn’t detail her relationship to the missing boy.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story