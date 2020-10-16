Crime and Courts

Amber Alert: 7-Year-Old Missing From Anne Arundel County

Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson last seen with a woman about 30 years old in a dark-colored Chrysler 300

By NBC Washington Staff

Anne Arundel County Police

A 7-year-old boy is missing from Anne Arundel County and police have issued an Amber Alert.

Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson was last seen about 11 p.m. Thursday only wearing gray underwear. Police describe him as Black with black hair and brown eyes. He’s about 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds, Anne Arundel County police say.

He is “without his medication,” police say.

Johnson was last seen with Tiffany Sharquita Johnson and two unknown people in Glen Burnie, Maryland, in a four-door, dark-colored Chrysler 300 with large rims, police say.

Tiffany Sharquita Johnson is described as a Black female about 30 years old. Police didn’t detail her relationship to the missing boy.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsAnne Arundel CountyAmber Alert
