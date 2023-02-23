Amber Alert: 3-Year-Old Boy Abducted in Prince George's County

Police have issued an Amber Alert in Prince George's County, Maryland, Thursday night for a 3-year-old boy who was inside a car when someone stole it Thursday night.
Prince George's County police are asking the public to look out for a brown 2015 Nissan Armada with Maryland tags LEP1350. A suspect stole the vehicle while 3-year-old Blake Alexander Morgan was inside, police said.
Morgan was last seen in the area of 5351 Ritchie Marlboro Road in Upper Marlboro, police said.
The boy is described as Black, about 25 pounds and 3 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue jeans, a red undershirt and a red and blue jacket, police said.
Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man, wearing a long-sleeve gray jacket, a white shirt, gray sweat pants and black Nike shoes.
Police say anyone who sees the vehicle or boy should call #77 or 911.
Stay with News4 for udpates to this developing story.