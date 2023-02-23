Amber Alert: 3-Year-Old Boy Abducted in Prince George's County

Police have issued an Amber Alert in Prince George's County, Maryland, Thursday night for a 3-year-old boy who was inside a car when someone stole it Thursday night.

Prince George's County police are asking the public to look out for a brown 2015 Nissan Armada with Maryland tags LEP1350. A suspect stole the vehicle while 3-year-old Blake Alexander Morgan was inside, police said.

AMBER ALERT: 3 yo Blake Morgan. He was inside of a vehicle stolen from a gas station in the 5300 block of Ritchie Marlboro Rd in unincorporated Upper Marlboro at approx 6:20 pm. 2015 brown Nissan Armada. MD tags LEP 1350 Please share! pic.twitter.com/IM05oGkO4C — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 24, 2023

Morgan was last seen in the area of 5351 Ritchie Marlboro Road in Upper Marlboro, police said.

The boy is described as Black, about 25 pounds and 3 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue jeans, a red undershirt and a red and blue jacket, police said.

Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man, wearing a long-sleeve gray jacket, a white shirt, gray sweat pants and black Nike shoes.

Police say anyone who sees the vehicle or boy should call #77 or 911.

Stay with News4 for udpates to this developing story.