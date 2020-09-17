AMBER Alert: 17-Year-Old Girl Abducted From Stafford County Gas Station, Police Say

Virginia authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 17-year-old girl who was abducted from a gas station on Wednesday night, police say.

Selena Jah'nyrah Fernandez, 17, was last seen at 2142 Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford County, Virginia, around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Virginia State Police say. She was abducted and is in extreme danger, police say.

Selena Jah'nyrah Fernandez, 17, was the subject of an AMBER Alert on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Photo: Virginia AMBER Alert)

Fernandez is Hispanic and has black hair and brown eyes, police say. She’s about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black or dark pants. Her hair may be in braids, authorities say.

Rodney Richards, 19, is accused of abducting the teen, police say. He’s described as a Black male with black hair in short dreadlocks. He has brown eyes, is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. Authorities say he was wearing a blue or black hoodie, dark-wash jeans and white athletic shoes.

Rodney Richards is accused in an abduction on Sept. 17, 2020. (Photo: Virginia AMBER Alert)

He was seen immediately after the abduction on Wednesday driving a white, four-door sedan with a Virginia tag southbound on Jefferson Davis Highway. The car might be a Honda Accord or a similar-looking vehicle.

Police on Thursday morning released some details on the circumstances of the abduction.

On Wednesday night, Fernandez, who was visibly upset, went into a Valero gas station on Jefferson Davis Highway and asked to use a phone, Stafford County Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said in a video posted to social media.

As Fernandez called someone to get a ride, Richards entered the store and took the phone from her. Then, he forcibly removed her from the store, Kimmitz said.

The two entered a car that sped off south on Jefferson Davis Highway.

Richards threatened to "shoot up" the business where Fernandez was abducted, according to vaamberalert.com.

The suspect was stopped in Stafford County last month and had a loaded gun, authorities say.

Stafford County police are seeking the public's help in bringing home Fernandez safely.

Anyone with information should contact Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 1-540-658-4400 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.