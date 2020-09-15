Maryland

Amazon to Hire 4,400 New Employees in Maryland in Expansion

The jobs will be at delivery, fulfillment and sortation centers, as well as Whole Foods stores

By Associated Press

Getty Images

Amazon said it plans to hire up to 4,400 employees for its Maryland facilities as part of a major company-wide expansion accelerated by booming sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the new hires will add to the Seattle-based online retailer’s 17,500-person workforce in Maryland. Amazon has more than two dozen delivery, fulfillment and sortation centers, as well as Whole Foods Market stores, in Maryland, including large facilities in Baltimore, Sparrows Point and Cecil County.

The company wants to hire a total of 100,000 new full- and part-time workers across the United States and Canada to handle shipping, packaging and customer orders. That’s in addition to 33,000 new corporate positions Amazon announced last week.

In July, Amazon reported a 43.4% increase in North American sales in the second quarter and 33.5% worldwide revenue growth.

This article tagged under:

MarylandAmazon
