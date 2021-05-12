Amazon to Double Job Presence in Northern Virginia

Amazon is taking a big step toward establishing its presence at its emerging northern Virginia headquarters, with plans to hire nearly 2,000 workers in a variety of jobs.

The new hires will more than double Amazon's presence in Arlington, where about 1,600 are currently employed. The jobs cover a variety of specialties, including software developers, project managers, engineers and store designers.

In ablog post Wednesday, the company said the new jobs constitute the highest number of open positions in Arlington since the company announced its plans back in 2018 to establish a second headquarters in the Crystal City section of the county.

By 2025, the company expects to employ 25,000 in Arlington, supported by a $2.5 billion investment.

Wednesday's announcement comes as the company is slated to make a presentation to county planning officials on its plans for PenPlace, the second phase of its headquarters development. Those plans call for construction of a unique, 350-foot helix-shaped office tower that can be climbed from the outside like a mountain hike.