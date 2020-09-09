Career Day Offers High-Paying Jobs at Amazon's HQ2

The "help wanted" sign is up at Amazon's HQ2 in Arlington.

More than 1,100 high-paying jobs in technology and corporate level positions are available.

Amazon is planning a virtual job fair for Sept. 16 with 20,000 one-on-one sessions with Amazon recruiters.

The pandemic has not impacted work on the Arlington headquarters. Ardine Williams, the vice president of Amazon Workforce Development, says it's an opportunity for workers who've been laid-off to match their skill set in a new job.

Williams says the company is still on track to hire 25,000 people by 2030.