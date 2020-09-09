HQ2

Career Day Offers High-Paying Jobs at Amazon's HQ2

By Drew Wilder

NBC Universal, Inc.

The "help wanted" sign is up at Amazon's HQ2 in Arlington.

More than 1,100 high-paying jobs in technology and corporate level positions are available.

Amazon is planning a virtual job fair for Sept. 16 with 20,000 one-on-one sessions with Amazon recruiters.

Local

Montgomery County 1 hour ago

Montgomery Co. Exploring Whether to Reassign Traffic Stops Away From Police

George Washington University 4 hours ago

GW Professor Resigns After Falsely Claiming Black Identity

The pandemic has not impacted work on the Arlington headquarters. Ardine Williams, the vice president of Amazon Workforce Development, says it's an opportunity for workers who've been laid-off to match their skill set in a new job.

Williams says the company is still on track to hire 25,000 people by 2030.

Sign up for our free NBC Washington newsletters to get the latest local news and weather sent straight to your inbox.

This article tagged under:

HQ2ArlingtonAmazonJobs
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us