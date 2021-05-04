Alexandria

Boeing to Give Virginia Tech $50M for Northern Virginia Campus

The gift is intended to help create the most diverse graduate technology campus in the country, school officials said

By NBC Washington Staff

virginia tech innovation campus rendering
SmithGroup

Boeing will give Virginia Tech $50 million for scholarships and programming at its $1 billion Innovation Campus under construction in Northern Virginia. 

Boeing was named the campus’ first “foundational partner,” Virginia Tech announced Tuesday. The $50 million gift, matching the most ever donated to the school, is intended to help create the most diverse graduate technology campus in the country.

“This is a milestone moment in our university’s history, and it will propel our work to help establish the greater Washington, D.C., area as the world’s next major tech hub,” Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said in a statement.

The funds, spread out over several years, will be used for scholarships, recruitment and STEM programs for underserved children and teens. 

The Innovation Campus’ headquarters opened on Potomac Avenue earlier this year. The campus will be located in the Alexandria portion of the newly rebranded National Landing, about two miles from the Amazon HQ2 location. 

Amazon cited plans for the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus as a prime factor in its 2018 decision to choose Northern Virginia for the location of its next major headquarters. 

