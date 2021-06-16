Amazon Commits $125M to Affordable Housing at Metro Stations

Amazon will dedicate $125 million to creating 1,000 affordable housing units at Metro stations in the D.C. area over the next five years, the company and transit agency announced Wednesday.

The homes will be available to families with low and moderate incomes, Amazon and Metro said in a joint statement.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Amazon is committed to creating and preserving inclusive housing developments so moderate- to low-income families can thrive and benefit from the goodness our region has to offer,” Amazon’s head of community development, Catherine Buell, said in the statement.

Amazon’s commitment will help “tackle the challenges of housing affordability, congestion and sustainability,” Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said.

The funds will be available to developers who have joint development agreements with Metro. A portion of the funds, $25 million, will be available to minority-led developers.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.