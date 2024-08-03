‘Always knowing he was there': Mayor Bowser releases statement after father's death

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is mourning the death of her dad.

Joe Bowser, 88 years old, died on Friday, Aug. 2. His daughter Muriel Bowser released a personal statement through the mayor's office on Saturday, crediting Joe Bowser with starting D.C.'s mayor off in public service and talking about his life as a D.C. advocate.

"For 52 years, my dad has been at my side — guiding me, cheering for me, loving me," the statement begins. "He was the first person to take me to a community meeting. The first person to teach me that if something needs to be fixed, then step up and fix it — and finish any job you start. My first example of a public servant. The first person - along with my mom - to show me unconditional love."

"Joe Bowser was tough, he was bold, and he was uncompromising when it came to doing what’s right. And I wouldn’t be where I am today without him. Simply put, he was the best father and mentor a daughter could ask for. He held the Bible for me as I was sworn into office; and I had the honor of delivering the oath as he was sworn in as an officer of the North Michigan Park Civic Association. That was what it meant to walk in Joe Bowser’s footsteps — always knowing he was there, always pushing me to keep up."

"God blessed me and Miranda with you, Dad," Muriel Bowser's statement reads, referring to her adopted daughter. "I’m heartbroken. I know that you will continue to guide me, and I will work every day to make you and mom proud."

"There will never be another Joe Bowser, you will be missed," the statement ends.

Joe Bowser would have turned 89 on Oct. 5 of this year. The cause of his death has not been shared.