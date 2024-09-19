Alleged thieves crash truck into Germantown Giant

A bold burglary was caught on camera Monday morning. A truck slammed into a Giant grocery store in Germantown as a group of thieves tried to steal money from an ATM.

“What's going on? Who would do that?” said shopper Sadei Mosely. “That’s crazy, what if somebody got hit?”

“Shocking to see the whole truck inside of the store, too,” said another shopper, Vincent DiCamillo.

The surveillance video left some shoppers shook and gave folks a lot to talk about.

The store's glass doors were boarded up and skid marks can be seen on the ground.

“I mean, I come here all the time, usually every morning to get the newspaper, and I came in and it was just a mess and obviously everybody in the store was kind of shook up,” said shopper Bob Dulli.

It all went down at the Giant location on Leaman Farm Road.

In the video, the back of the truck can be seen slamming through the entrance of the store just after 4 a.m.

Within seconds, the guys get out and make a b-line towards the ATM, and at one point it looks like the truck rams the ATM.

However, cops say their cash grab was a big bust, and since they couldn't get it open, they took off without any money, eventually ditching the truck in the parking lot.

The store was closed at the time and no one was hurt, but those burglars certainly left an impression.

“Not out in Germantown,” said shopper Tiona Sherman. “I like it out here because I thought it was quiet, you know what I’m saying? But I guess not, stuff goes on everywhere I guess”

Police say they’re looking for three suspects in that green Dodge Ram.

Reps for Giant say they are cooperating with law enforcement but won't comment on investigations.

While the search continues, shoppers like Mosely have this message for the men in that truck. .

“They need to go to jail, for real, they need to go to jail.”

Anyone who knows who they are or anything that can help is encouraged to call Montgomery County Police.