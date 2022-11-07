Alleged Shooter in Bailey's Crossroads Homicide Turns Himself in to Police

A man wanted in a recent homicide in Bailey’s Crossroads in Fairfax County, Virginia, turned himself in to police Sunday, authorities said.

The homicide occurred at the Skyline Towers just before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Fairfax County Police.

The suspect, Phil Asare Darkwah, 28, was one of three men seen running from an apartment in Skyline Towers off Seminary Road, police said. They believe Darkwah was the alleged shooter.

UPDATE: Phil Asare Darkwah in custody! Please read our blog for more details and updates. https://t.co/oGMEfsI4yi pic.twitter.com/MeBh5gt1X0 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) November 6, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim was Ahmed Hemoh, 26. He died from gunshot wounds.

After the incident, Darkwah was wanted for second degree murder and gun charges. Photos of the suspects were circulated by police and Lt. James Curry asked the suspects to turn themselves in.

“Turn yourself in. It’s a matter of time before we know who you are, and it’s a matter of time before you’re in custody," Curry said.

The two other men see running from the building have yet to be identified. Police said they believe the three men know eachother.

Darkwah is being held without bond.