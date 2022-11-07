Fairfax County

Alleged Shooter in Bailey's Crossroads Homicide Turns Himself in to Police

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man wanted in a recent homicide in Bailey’s Crossroads in Fairfax County, Virginia, turned himself in to police Sunday, authorities said.

The homicide occurred at the Skyline Towers just before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Fairfax County Police.

The suspect, Phil Asare Darkwah, 28, was one of three men seen running from an apartment in Skyline Towers off Seminary Road, police said. They believe Darkwah was the alleged shooter.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim was Ahmed Hemoh, 26. He died from gunshot wounds.

After the incident, Darkwah was wanted for second degree murder and gun charges. Photos of the suspects were circulated by police and Lt. James Curry asked the suspects to turn themselves in.

“Turn yourself in. It’s a matter of time before we know who you are, and it’s a matter of time before you’re in custody," Curry said.

The two other men see running from the building have yet to be identified. Police said they believe the three men know eachother.

Darkwah is being held without bond.

Decision 2022 Nov 5

Candidates Make Final Push for 7th District Votes in Virginia, Spotlight Endorsements

Herndon 12 hours ago

Man Fleeing Officers in Herndon Hit by Car, Critically Injured: Authorities

This article tagged under:

Fairfax CountyCrime and Courts
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us