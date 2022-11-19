potomac river rapist

Alleged Potomac River Rapist Dies in DC Jail: Law Enforcement Sources

By Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter

Two law enforcement sources say Giles Warrick, the man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist died by suicide Saturday morning. His trial for the 1998 murder of Christine Mirzayan, was scheduled for the end of November.

Warrick was found dead from suicide at 8:30 a.m. inside his cell at the D.C. jail, sources told News4.

It was not immediately clear if a note was left. 

Warrick was arrested in November of 2019 after police used forensic genealogy to find him. His DNA tied him to the rapes of six women in Montgomery County, Maryland, a woman in D.C., as well as the murder of Mirzayan.

The seven rapes happened between 1991 and 1998.

Mirzayan, was 29, when she was killed in August 1998. She was walking back to her dorm at Georgetown when she was pulled off Canal Road and killed in a wooded area near the campus. 

Prosecutors in the case have notified victims of Warrick’s passing.

He evaded capture for 28 years.

At the time of his arrest, Peter Newsham, D.C.'s former police chief said, "I can't begin to imagine what the families have suffered..."

In 2021, when he was awaiting trial, one survivor said she was disheartened about the slow pace of the trial after waiting years for justice.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

