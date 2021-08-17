All WFT Fans Must Wear Masks Indoors at FedEx Field

The Washington Football Team is changing its mask policy at FedEx Field before Friday's preseason home opener against the Bengals.

All fans, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear face masks in all indoor areas of the stadium, the team announced on social media Tuesday.

Fully vaccinated fans do not need to wear face coverings in outdoor spaces. But unvaccinated people are recommended to keep them on at all times, except when eating or drinking.

FedEX Field previously only recommended masks for unvaccinated fans.