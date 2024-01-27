Maryland

All westbound Bay Bridge lanes closed after 18-vehicle crash; no deaths reported

No deaths have been reported, but "multiple patients have been transported to area hospitals," according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

By Maggie More

A stunning crash involving at least 18 vehicles on the Bay Bridge in Maryland has closed all westbound lanes, and backed up traffic on U.S. Route 50 for miles.

No details about those patients or their conditions was immediately available.

The crash took place just before 8 a.m. on the westbound span of the bridge, the MDTA said in a statement.

Hours later, at 11:45 a.m., all westbound lanes of the bridge remained closed due to the crash.

The eastbound span, which is two lanes wide, is carrying all traffic in both directions while authorities investigate.

The cause of the crash and its severity is not yet clear.

Travelers should expect "major delays" on and near the bridge., the MDTA said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

