All Utility Shutoffs Should Be Suspended Until June, Virginia AG Says

The extension “is needed to make sure that all Virginians have access to water, power and gas” during the stay-at-home order, Mark Herring said

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has asked the State Corporation Commission to continue suspensions of utility disconnections through at least June 10 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Attorney General's Office said in a statement Tuesday that the extension “is needed to make sure that all Virginians have access to water, power and gas” during the stay-at-home order.

The commission first halted utility disconnections last month.

“This extension is especially important for hourly wage earners and those who work in the service industry who have been particularly affected by social distancing efforts and stay at home orders," Herring said in a statement.

Customers should continue to pay their bills if they can, he said. And those who have stopped paying will eventually have to resume paying.

